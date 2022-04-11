The family of Melissa Lucio, a death row inmate in Texas, have thanked Kim Kardashian for speaking out against her execution. Lucio's son, John, spoke with TMZ on Monday, less than a month away from his mother's scheduled killing.

“When I shared with my mother about Kim Kardashian supporting her and advocating for her, she was just shocked and couldn’t believe it,” John told the outlet, adding that Melissa is “just in awe” and that hearing the news about Kardashian “being an advocate for her has really lifted her spirits.”



Alex Wong / Getty Images

He continued: “You know, it’s been 15 years she’s been incarcerated, and it’s come to the last days and Kim Kardashian came into the picture."

Lucio was convicted of capital murder after the death of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah, which was the focus of the 2020 documentary, The State of Texas vs. Melissa. In March, her case was also covered during an episode of HBO's series, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver titled "Wrongful Convictions."

“So heartbreaking to read this letter from Melissa Lucio’s children begging for the state not to kill their mother. There are so many unresolved questions surrounding this case and the evidence that was used to convict her,” Kardashian wrote in a post, earlier this month. “This is one of the many reasons why I am against the death penalty—and why I pray her children’s wish is granted and their mother’s life is spared.”

Lucio's execution is scheduled for April 27.

Check out John's discussion with TMZ below.

