The Astroworld tragedy took the lives of many innocent people. What was supposed to be a night of fun filled with music and festivities quickly turned into a night of terror. Numerous fans and supporters were trampled and injured while trying to enjoy Travis Scott's performance, and because of this, the entertainer is now being forced to pay for the consequences.

One of the victims of the festival was 9-year-old Ezra Blount. While attempting to flee from the crowd of raging concert-goers, Ezra fell and was stomped over. As a result, he suffered injuries to his kidney, lungs, and liver, causing him to go into cardiac arrest. Following this, he got put into a medically induced coma in an effort to treat his brain swelling.

Ultimately, the 9-year-old succumbed to his afflictions. The young boy's family had begun issuing a lawsuit against Travis before their loved one had passed away. They, along with dozens of other families, are expecting Travis to pay for their devastating losses.

Months after the disastrous event took place, Ezra's family has become irate with Travis' recent actions. According to TMZ, the 31-year-old rapper just spent $5.5 million on a new Bugatti Veyron Chiron Super Sport. Bob Hillard, the attorney of Ezra's family, told the media outlet that Ezra would still be alive had Travis "spent half of what he paid for the [car] on simple safety measures at the deadly music festival."

Though Hillard believes Travis should be able to live his life freely, he described his actions as "excessive," stating that everything he does should be questioned given the number fatalities of at his event.

