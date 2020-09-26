Family Guy showrunners have officially cast YouTuber Arif Zahir to fill the role of Cleveland Brown going forward.

Earl Gibson III / Getty Images

“I’m eternally grateful to have received this once in a lifetime opportunity,” Zahir told Deadline. “When I heard that Mike Henry was stepping down from the role of Cleveland Brown – my favorite cartoon character of all time – I was shocked and saddened, assuming we’d never see him again. When I learned I would get to take over the role? Overabundant gratitude. To Mike, you created something truly special and I promise I will do my absolute best to honor your legacy.”

Zahir has gained on following on YouTube for his wide range of impressions which include Cleveland Brown, Barrack Obama, Donald Trump, Stewie Griffin, 21 Savage, and more.

Mike Henry, who voiced Brown for the entirety of the show's first 17 seasons, stepped down from the role earlier this year. Henry announced his decision during the viral conversation regarding race and casting in the animation community, earlier this year.

“I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color,” he said at the time.

Season 18 of Family Guy premieres Sunday at 9:30 PM on Fox. The show has been renewed through the 20th season.

