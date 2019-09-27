If you've never heard of Noel "Detail" Fisher, you've certainly listened to one of his songs. He's the producer responsible for tracks including Beyonce and Jay Z's "Drunk in Love," Wiz Khalifa's "We Dem Boyz," Nicki Minaj's "Lookin Ass," Future and Rihanna's "Selfish," as well as Ray J and Yung Berg's—now Hitmaka—"Sexy Can I."

The Grammy Award-winning producer is a sought after talent, but last year, a model and singer named Kristina Buch filed a lawsuit against him. Buch claimed that Fisher made promises to help launch her music career, but soon, she alleges, he became aggressive and demanded sex. She said when she rejected him he raped her, and she isn't the only woman who accuses the producer of misconduct.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

According to the Associated Press, there are six women in totaly who have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse or harassment at the hands of Fisher. Two of the women once worked as his assistants, and at least one other is described as an "established professional." One of his former assistants, a woman named Isabella Mack, has also filed a lawsuit against Fisher, and in court documents, she states that the producer not only commanded her to pose nude for him, but he also allegedly forcibly held her while he masturbated.

On Thursday it was announced that there was a judgment against Fisher issued in the lawsuit brought on by Buch to the tune of $15 million. AP shares that although the suit was filed in 2018, Fisher's nor his lawyers responded to the court's summons'. Both of the assistants' lawsuits against Fisher almost ended in default judgments, as well, but the producer's lawyers began working on those cases. In court documents, Fisher reportedly wrote that he was unaware of any lawsuits against him "because he lost his home and work addresses after the allegations emerged," according to AP.