Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are engaged after only one month of dating. While it may seem that they've rushed into their engagement, they have both stated that they believe they're perfect for one another. Despite their new love connection, fans of the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise have pointed out that Porsha's new man is the estranged husband of her alleged friend Falynn Guobadia, who was her co-star at a time.

Falynn and Simon filed for divorce in January 2021 and their split is still being processed legally. Until now, Falynn had been quiet about her estranged husband's new relationship with Porsha Williams. She has since broken her silence with a statement to PEOPLE.

"I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support," she said in the statement. "At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you."

Speaking about her friendship with Falynn, Porsha previously said, "Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them. Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives."

Simon Guobadia chimed in with his own post, saying, "I asked [Porsha] to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some. We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other. What we have is what we wish every single one of you out there - happiness. So when I asked...she said yes."

Earlier today, Porsha responded to a fan who said that her engagement ring was identical to Falynn's, denying that much.

What do you think about all this?

[via]