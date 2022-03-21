Today was a big day for the Atlanta Falcons organization. Just last week, they seemed to be in the running for Deshaun Watson, however, in the end, it was not meant to be. With that in mind, it was clear they still needed to do something with Matt Ryan, who was starting to run his course in Atlanta.

Well, earlier today, the Falcons decided to make their move on Ryan as he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick. Following this news, fans thought the Falcons might go after Baker Mayfield, however, they opted to get Marcus Mariota instead.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

According to the Falcons, Mariota has been signed to a two-year deal. Over the last few years, Mariota has bounced between the Tennessee Titans and the Las Vegas Raiders, albeit, he has mostly been seen as a backup. Now, he will get to go to a rebuilding Falcons squad who will want to try and turn him into a starter again. There is no guarantee it works, however, Mariota fans will surely be excited about his new opportunity.

There is still a ton of news to come from the NFL offseason, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.