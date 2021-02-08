WandaVision has captured the attention of MCU fans across the nation. The series has jump-started the MCU after over a year of no releases due to Covid-19 shutdowns. Originally, Black Widow and Falcon and The Winter Soldier were set to kick start things in Phase 4, however, WandaVision took that mantle and is showing us a side of the MCU that we have yet to experience, the multi-verse.

Falcon and The Winter Soldier is still set to premiere this year, after WandaVision concludes. During Super Bowl LV, Marvel debuted a new trailer for Falcon, showcasing a few new scenes to go along with the slew of footage we have seen so far. The funky relationship between Falcon and The Winter Soldier is further stressed in the trailer, giving them somewhat of an old school "buddy cop" type of vibe. Check out the new trailer below.

When asked about Falcon, Anthony Mackie claimed that his character wouldn't necessarily be taking on the Captain America mantle. “The show, the idea of the show is basically, you know, and at the end of Endgame, Cap decided he was going into retirement and he asked me if I would take up the shield, but at no point in time did I agree to or say that I would be Captain America,” he said in an interview on Sirius XM. “The show walks the line of who is going to take up the shield and who’s going to be Captain America if Steve isn’t coming back.”