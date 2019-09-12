Counterfeiters may never be stopped, but one shipment of fake goods has been seized by United States Customs and Border Protection officials. Twenty-eight quality-looking, yet fake, NBA championship rings were spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport and held by customs. The shipment came from China and was making its way to Arizona. It's believed that they were to be sold at auction as collector's items. It's estimated that the rings would have brought in around $560K.

According to UPI, included in the package were bogus championship rings from the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, as well as many others. While they don't have a player's name or say the word "World Champions" on them, CBS News reports that the rings are in violation of duplicating copyrighted and trademarked NBA designs.

Carlos C. Martel, the Customs and Border Protection Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles said, "Scammers take advantage of collectors and pro basketball fans desiring to obtain a piece of sports history. This seizure illustrates how CBP officers and import specialists protect not only trademarks, but most importantly, the American consumer."

This is the second major ring sting that U.S. customs agents came across this year. Back in March, an even larger shipment of 177 counterfeit World Series and Super Bowl rings with an estimated value of $12 million was seized. That package was sent from China, as well.