While the real Drake is renting out Beverly Hills mansions and flexing new jewels that set him back a few million, his imposter has continued to make his way through the club scene. Over the last few weeks, footage has been circulating showing Fake Drake, or a man in the Miami area who has been mirroring Drizzy's style.

This Fake Drake has been spotted in multiple locations looking much like the rapper as he even dons the heart-shaped cut in his hairline. The imposter has loved the attention, but it has been reported that some security guards wouldn't let him inside of their venues.



Last week, as Real Drake celebrated his birthday, Fake Drake did so, as well. He was recorded at a club while yelling on the microphone that he is from Toronto, making this whole display even more strange. Over the weekend, Fake Drake struck again, once again at a nightclub but this time, he was given the opportunity to hop on the mic to "perform" a few Drake hits.

It is unclear how long this is going to go on, but Sisqo thinks Drake should let his imposter roam freely. Years ago, Sisqo attempted to sue a man who pretended to be him during New York Fashion Week, but after learning the guy was a normal person just trying to look for an opportunity, he decided not to take his anger to court.

Drake hasn't even acknowledged his imposter, at least not publicly, but we would guess he's aware. Check out Fake Drake's latest stunts below.