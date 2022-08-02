The doppelgangers are back at it and this wave isn't slowing down anytime soon. In recent months, we've seen celebrity lookalikes take things to the next level as they have been securing major bags by pretending to be a chart-topping artist. "Perkio," or Lil Durk's lookalike, has been boasting about how much he makes per appearance, and he even landed a part in one of the rapper's music videos. For a while there, Fake Drake was jet-setting after his online popularity increased, and he even connected with Drizzy, suggesting that the two would appear on a track together.

As the public sees a resurgence in celebrity lookalikes rising through the ranks, there have been more people looking for their moment in the spotlight, like Fake DJ Khaled.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

Fake Khaled recently made waves after a video went viral showing his uncanny resemblance to the real artist. Now that DJ Khaled is hyping his next record—an album that hosts a look from Jay-Z—Fake Khaled is making the most of his moment. However, fans of the real Khaled are out of luck if they run into his doppelganger, much like a woman who only realized after the fact that she wasn't with the real megaproducer in her fan photos.

After taking another look at her recent images, the woman wrote, "Not me sobering up & realizing this is not who tf I thought it was [face palm emoji]. I'm pissed [angry steam out of nose emoji]."

Check it out below.