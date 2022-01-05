Championship rings in any sport are extremely valuable. For the players who earn them, it is a representation of their success and hard work over the course of their careers and a given season. They are also a fantastic memorabilia piece for fans who may have the funds to cop one at auction from a retired player who would rather give up their material possessions for a good cause.

Unfortunately, the value of these items has led to a lot of scams, and now, the Milwaukee Bucks are front and center. According to TMZ, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been intercepting shipments of fake rings for months, and many have been making their way through Cincinnati. So far, 1,382 rings have been confiscated and some of them are related to baseball, NASCAR, and even college basketball. However, most of them were related to the Bucks.

As for the value of these rings, it is believed that the merchandise would have been sold for a collective total of $1 million, which is pretty costly for the fans who would have been duped. After all, if you don't know any better, it can be very easy to get caught up in one of these scams.

This is currently a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

