Faizon Love has responded to Jay-Z's recent verse on Pusha T's track, "Neck & Wrist," in which he addresses Love's past criticism of the Brooklyn rapper. Love had labeled Hov’s drug dealing history to be fabricated.

“The phase I’m on, love, I wouldn’t believe it either,” Jay-Z raps on the new track. “I’d be like, ‘JAY-Z’s a cheater,’/I wouldn’t listen to reason either.”



Maury Phillips / Getty Images

Love discussed his reaction to the song during an interview with VladTV on Thursday.

“I didn’t get it at first, ’cause it’s some rap thing, and it’s not clear,” he admitted. “First of all I’m not a rapper. I have no bars, at all … I listened to it. He didn’t really diss me.”

He added: “Back at you, Love. We all love. It’s all love now, you know what I’m saying? I think I ruffled some feathers.”

Love had initially criticized Jay-Z on the Hip-Hop Uncensored podcast in 2020.

“I like Jay-Z,” Love said at the time. “I like him as a guy and the whole thing he created about this fake dope dealing. That’s when I stopped liking him. This n***a ain’t sold no cocaine in his life—I don’t think he’s ever won a fight.”

"Neck & Wrist" was released on April 6 and also features Jay-Z touching on the death of legendary rapper Biggie Smalls.

Check out Love's interview with VladTV below.

