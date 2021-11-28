Faizon Love says that the star of a sequel to the classic holiday film, Elf, should be Black, after Will Ferrell shot down returning as the main character. Love appeared as a store manager in the original movie.

“I think Elf 2 could happen with Faizon Love," the comedian recently told TMZ. "What’s wrong with a Black elf? I think America is ready for a Black elf. You had a Black president, you had an orange president, now it’s time for a Black elf. I was surprised [Will Ferrell] he turned down that much money… If they would’ve asked me to do it for some potato chips and $3500 [I’d do it]. He turned down $29 million? Wow. Whoa.”



Getty Images

Ferrell recently explained that he turned down a $29 million dollar offer to star in the sequel because he doesn't think the film will be all that good. In October, he told the Hollywood Reporter that he wouldn't be able to promote a project that he doesn't believe in.

“I would have had to promote the movie from an honest place, which would’ve been, like, ‘Oh no, it’s not good. I just couldn’t turn down that much money,’” he revealed. “And I thought, ‘Can I actually say those words? I don’t think I can, so I guess I can’t do the movie.’”



