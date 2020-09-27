After throwing jabs at Cam'ron, Faizon Love is now taking aim at another Harlem native -- Dave East. Per HipHopDX, Love went off on Dave East, accusing the rapper of faking his gang-ties while addressing his problems with Katt Williams during a recent appearance on Hip-Hop Uncensored. Love explained that he's a fan of Katt then somehow addressed his fellow comedian's attire as a "Corn East suit."

"That corny ass fake crip n***a. I be like, 'What the fuck?'" Faizon said. "I was so surprised that MC Eiht gave him a stamp. I know MC Eiht official. So he gave him a stamp. I don’t know if that’s about the music business, but I don’t know. But the song he did with Dave East was wack."

He continued to praise MC Eiht, specifically, the song "Honcho." However, when he was asked whether he's appreciative of East's skills as a rapper, Love explained that he would if he didn't think the Harlem rapper's persona was fake.

"I would fuck with him if he didn’t make up this whole fake ass corny... He was a Crip and then he was in jail. How you come out of -- how you come of jail with a record deal? What? You sleepin' on your stomach in jail, n***a?" He said. The hosts then brought up Dave East's close friendship with Nipsey.

"Nipsey gonna attract all kind of mothafuckas. 'Cause he got real light... He a real street cat," he said. "Nipsey was a positive Black young brother, you know what I'm sayin'? He saw through Dave -- Corn East. Like, 'Oh I see you... Yeah, you a Crip. Where you from? Hamptons? Hampton Crips?'"

He continued, "That's their culture. That's why I'm not mad at 6ix9ine. They're all 6ix9ines."

Check the full clip below.