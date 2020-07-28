Faizon Love doesn't really make too many headlines anymore but, this week, he stirred the pot when he claimed that Jay-Z is fake.

"I like Jay-Z. I like him as a guy and the whole thing he created about this fake dope dealing," said Love during a recent podcast appearance. "That's when I stopped liking him. This n***a ain't sold no cocaine in his life—I don't think he's ever won a fight."

Cam'ron defended Hov, despite their past differences.

"I know me and Hov haven’t had the best relationship (publicly) but Faizon don’t know what the fuck he’s talking bout," he said. "Whether legally or illegally n***as got to it."



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Well, word got back to Faizon and he's now coming after Cam'ron... hard. Uploading three new posts to his IG account, the actor implied that Cam is gay because he rocked pink fur.

"I dream of kissing 50 Cent in public," added Faizon Love onto an edited picture of Cam'ron at a Gay Pride parade. "I hope Jim Jones doesn't hear about this! I love you Hov! P.S. Why do you think I wear pink?"

Cam has responded on Instagram Stories, saying that he's got his number. "Any fat bitch ass f****t that got a problem wit cam got problems," co-signed the rapper.

Who are you siding with?