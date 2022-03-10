This week, Hip Hop honored a solemn milestone as we revisited the anniversary of the death of Christopher Wallace, better known as The Notorious B.I.G. It was 25 years ago today (March 9) that Biggie was shot and killed during a Los Angeles drive-by, and for two and a half decades, the world has fondly remembered the rapper and his talents. He continues to be hailed as one of the greatest rappers to ever pick up a mic and his classics are staples on playlists, so in honor of the anniversary, Faith Evans shared memories of her former husband.

The pair of Golden Era Hip Hop icons were married from 1994 until his death in 1997, and while their relationship was rocky near the end, they were said to have maintained a friendship.

"Although we were separated, we had a five-month-old baby," she told PEOPLE. "And it was obviously so unexpected. We didn't know or expect that to happen. We definitely felt like, 'OK, come back home,' just because of all the little weird things that were being whispered and things that happened prior to his death."

"Once I was able to not think gray all the time, I was definitely thankful that I was in L.A. that weekend. But to even be able to come into the hospital. Of course, I would have loved to have seen him, and just wanted to hold his hand. I literally was hoping and thinking, 'If I go in there and talk to him, he's going to be OK.'"

"I remember B.I.G. every day," said Faith, adding that she sometimes gets together with Junior M.A.F.I.A. to sit and laugh as they share stories of their times with the late rapper. Then, Evans recalled a tale that involved Big leaving her hanging.

"B.I.G. was really lazy. He wouldn't get out of the car to go into the store to get the weed! So I go in, and it just so happens they were getting raided. I was taking a long time. And it's not like he got out the car, to come and check and see what happened," Faith said while laughing. "It was about an hour, and I came back all frazzled, and I'm like, 'Why you didn't come check on me?' He's like, 'No, I'm not getting out the car, what are you talking about?' He was like, 'Well, where the weed at?' Not, 'Are you OK?' but, 'Where's the weed?'"

All jokes aside, Faith also shared that she keeps a portrait of Biggie in her home and thinks of him fondly. Check out a few posts in honor of Christopher Wallace below.

