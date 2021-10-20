Facebook may have just experienced their worst outage in years, but they’re not letting that stop their growth. According to The Verge, Mark Zuckerberg has plans to turn his social media space into a “metaverse.”

“I think over the next five years or so, in this next chapter of our company, I think we will effectively transition from people seeing us as primarily being a social media company to being a metaverse company,” the company’s CEO said back in July.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

If you’re not familiar with the out-of-this-world term, it was coined by Neal Stephenson in 1992’s Snow Crash, as pointed out by Complex. In September, Facebook revealed what their metaverse might look like – “a set of virtual spaces where you can create and explore with other people who aren’t in the same physical space as you,” VP‘s Andrew Bosworth and Nick Clegg wrote.

This new space will allow users “to hang out with friends, work, play, learn, shop, create and more,” the Facebook employees shared.

Along with a rebrand comes a new name, which is reportedly being kept very tightly under wraps. Zuckerberg is expected to discuss the change during next week’s Facebook Connect conference, on October 28th.

On October 4th, the 37-year-old sent out a message apologizing for his website’s worldwide technical difficulties. “Sorry for the disruption today—I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about.” It’s been reported that Zuckerberg’s net worth dropped by billions during the outage.

What do you think Facebook should change their name to? Share your best idea below.

