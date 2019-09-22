An employee of Facebook has reportedly died after an apparent suicide at the company's headquarters, according to police. CNBC reports that a man jumped out of the fourth floor of the company's headquarters. The man was pronounced dead on the scene after police arrived on the scene.



Stephen Lam/Getty Images

“Menlo Park Police Officers and Menlo Park Fire Protection District personnel responded, and when they arrived, found the victim unresponsive,” Menlo Park Police Department said. “Firefighters and paramedics administered medical aid but were unable to revive the victim.”

At this point, there isn't much information available about the victim or the alleged victim. However, police began their preliminary investigation and determined no foul play was involved in the man's death.

Facebook later confirmed the man's death and shared a statement regarding the incident.

“We were saddened to learn that one of our employees passed away at our Menlo Park headquarters earlier today,” a Facebook spokeswoman said in a statement. “We’re cooperating with police in their investigation and providing support to employees. While the family is being notified, we have no information to share. We hope to provide an update when we learn additional information from law enforcement.”

Police were called to 162 Jefferson Drive where the man jumped out of the fourth floor. The Facebook building is typically referred to as MPK 27 among locals and staffers.