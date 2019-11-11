Facebook is now in the past and FACEBOOK is now in. The major social media platform has announced that it's rebranding by simply changing its name to be in all caps as opposed to lower case letters. A new logo is the next reveal by the Mark Zuckerberg created platform that plans to tie all FACEBOOK owned platforms together.



"Today, we’re updating our company branding to be clearer about the products that come from Facebook. We’re introducing a new company logo and further distinguishing the Facebook company from the Facebook app, which will keep its own branding," Antonio Lucio, Chief Marketing Officer, said in the official statement. "The new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalization to create visual distinction between the company and app."

Antonio added: "This brand change is a way to better communicate our ownership structure to the people and businesses who use our services to connect, share, build community and grow their audiences."

Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey has responded to the news with one tweet that sends a subtle jab to the new FACEBOOK. "Twitter from TWITTER," he wrote in one message.

