As time passes, many have become increasingly concerned with the dangers of social media. Particularly the effects it has on the impressionable youth of today, who have essentially been exposed to it from the womb onward. Not long ago, Instagram decided to do their part in reducing pressure, making it so that the "likes counter" was omitted in favor of a more generalized approach. Now, in the wake of declining popularity and an increasingly bum rep, Facebook appears ready to consider following suit.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

According to a report from Hypebeast, a woman by the name of Jane Manchun Wong (described as a "reverse engineering expert") discovered the omitted feature in the coding of Facebook's Android app. “Currently, with this unreleased feature, the like/reaction count is hidden from anyone other than the creator of the post, just like how it works on Instagram,” she wrote. Following her discovery, Facebook themselves confirmed the development, though it's unclear whether they will indeed go live with it, or when.

Are you still using Facebook? If so, will you mourn the loss of a "like counter?"