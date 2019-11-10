On Thursday (Nov. 7), an anonymous blog post appeared on Medium that detailed the racist company culture at Facebook. The post was apparently written by a group of past and present employees that claimed the racist culture particularly affected black, Hispanic and female Asian employees. This is not the first time the social media company has been accused of fostering a racist environment in their offices. In November 2018, a former employee called out Facebook for having a "black people problem." The recent anonymous post claimed that things have only gotten worse since that accusation was publicized.

Several instances of racism in the workplace were shared, but the post also highlighted the general problem: “Racism, discrimination, bias, and aggression do not come from the big moments. It’s in the small actions that mount up over time and build into a culture where we are only meant to be seen as quotas, but never heard, never acknowledged, never recognized, and never accepted.”

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The day after the post went up, Facebook executives responded with an apology. “No one at Facebook, or anywhere, should have to put up with this behavior,” Bertie Thomson, Facebook vice president of corporate communications said in a statement. “We are sorry. It goes against everything that we stand for as a company. We’re listening and working hard to do better.