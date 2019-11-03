Everyone is all too familiar with the use of the eggplant and peach emoji and what it entails when you're not talking about fruit. It's for that reason why Facebook and Instagram have updated their guidelines when it comes to sexual expression on social media using the suggested emojis.



Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

According to the new community guidelines, pairing an eggplant or peach emoji with an expression of "being horny" would get a user flagged as it qualifies as “Sexual Solicitation.”

“[Content] will only be removed from Facebook and Instagram if it contains a sexual emoji alongside an implicit or indirect ask for nude imagery, sex or sexual partners, or sex chat conversations,” Instagram tells The New York Post. “We aren’t taking action on simply the emojis.” Such emojis used to cover nipples, butts or any other private or suggestive areas will also lead a user to be flagged that could later get them banned from either platform.

Any links that lead to adult content or pornographic sites will also get a user banned, something adult actress Kendra James admitted has effected her money stream when she “told a man who DM’d me demanding free nude pics that this was my job and he could join my site.”