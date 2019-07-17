You may have seen an influx of FaceApp challenge photos hitting social media over the course of the last forty-eight hours. After people like Dwyane Wade and Drake effectively set off the craze online, thousands of people followed up with their own submissions. Have you ever wondered what your favourite rapper would look like as a senior citizen? Me neither but I guess we're finding out anyways.

The whole goal of the challenge is to upload images of yourself from the future, using face-scanning technology to add realistic wrinkles to your visage and greying out your hair. There have been some solid contributions to the cause in the last two days but one clear winner has emerged: Meek Mill. Yesterday, the Philadelphia rapper was in the news after it was reported that his 2008 conviction could be overturned imminently, finally making him a free man. The Championships artist decided to celebrate by playing along with the age challenge, joking that even in sixty years, he'll still be making regular court visits. "Damn you still on probation you like 60 meek? Yeah I might be about to get off tho god willing," laughed the superstar on his social pages.

While Meek chose to critique the justice system in this viral challenge, other musicians, like PnB Rock, Tee Grizzley, Ludacris, the whole of Dreamvile, and others are just messing around and having fun. Do you agree with our assessment that Meek won this challenge or do you have someone else on top?