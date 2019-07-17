If you've logged onto social media in the last two days, you know that everybody is trying out this Age Challenge. Instagram has been flooded with people sharing their results from the viral process, which invites users to download an app called FaceApp and see how they would look as an older version of themselves. You can alter exactly how many years you want to add, letting the facial recognition software add heavy wrinkles to your skin and grey your hair out. People like Meek Mill, Drake, Ludacris, and more have all uploaded their shots but according to new reports, it might actually be unsafe to participate.

According to the New York Post, there are some security concerns regarding FaceApp. The app has been downloaded millions of times but it reportedly grants permission to Russia to alter and use your photos. The app was originally created in St. Petersberg and after some research, it was deemed that by uploading photos to FaceApp, Russia may be getting access to your identity and personal information.

Speaking on the seriousness of the issue, digital strategist James Whatley said, "You grant FaceApp a perpetual, irrevocable… royalty-free… license to use, adapt, publish, distribute your user content… in all media formats… when you post or otherwise share."

That means that Russia can use your full name, photos, username and more without paying you a penny. If you're worried about the potential of having your identity stolen, stay away from FaceApp.