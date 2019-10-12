If you were to look at Fabolous's Instagram page over the last few months, you'd see that the rapper has been unashamed about sharing his love for his girlfriend Emily B. The pair have been together for over a decade and have two children, but things haven't always been easy for the couple. Emily was a featured cast member on the early seasons of Love & Hip Hop New York, and she openly talked about the struggles of her relationship.

The couple's on-again-off-again relationship was lived out loud on social media and television as Emily shared their personal life, but what happened in March 2018 caught fans by surprise. News circulated that the rapper punched Emily in the face repeatedly, hard enough that she allegedly lost her front teeth. A video surfaced showing Fab going after Emily with an object in his hand while being held back as he shouted at her and her father.

The rapper later pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges to avoid jail time and was reportedly ordered to complete a workshop that could last from six to 12 months. Although he's openly declared his love for Emily, he hasn't been able to shake the criticism from the public. Now it's being reported by The Hoya, the Georgetown University newspaper, that the rapper's appearance at the school was canceled after students petitioned for the University to remove him from their Hoya Madness pep rally celebration.

Students shared their disapprovals in blog posts while others spoke with athletic department officials. "After engaging with students, we have canceled the musical act for 2019 Hoya Madness," Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Lee Reed wrote, claiming that they weren't aware that Fab has ever been in trouble with the law. "We take domestic violence very seriously and were unaware of the charges against the entertainer when he was booked through a third party entity."