Fabolous stopped by Charlie Sloth's Apple Music Beats 1 show for a "Fire In The Booth" freestyle and it would seem that pain was on Fab's mind. He leads into his verse with an introduction saying, "one thing I know about pain is it don't last forever. Another thing I know is that, when you get over the pain, you learn from it and it makes you stronger. Remember that." True talk.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

The Brooklyn rapper then starts off with the lyrics, "take your best shot, it's not gonna hurt, I'm numb to the pain, I'm not on a perc." He builds momentum and delivers each line with the type of confidence reserved for a rap vet. Loso is always coming up with clever ways to relay his thoughts and this freestyle is no different. "Life is a bitch and she not gonna flirt" is one of those signature Fab lines that add levity through wit to a deeper message. Sometimes these types of lines are important in songs because they can make receiving the message easier on the listener, especially when the subject is on something as heavy as pain.

Fabolous was on Charlie Sloth's show promoting his new mixtape Summertime Shootout 3. Hit play below to check out the freestyle for yourself.