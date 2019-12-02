Fabolous released his latest album Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever just last week that boasted features from Meek Mill, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Roddy Ricch, Tory Lanez, Chris Brown, Jeremih, Gucci Mane, Jacquees and more. The 16-tape offering has provided fans with beloved Fab beats to hold them over and take into the new year and by the looks of it, Fab saved some bars for his lady's Instagram feed.



Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Emily B shared an image to her feed that sees her sparkling in a two-piece pink get up and Fabulous couldn't pass on the opportunity to showcase some love for his partner. "Spicy mama on the west coast...CALI-ente," he wrote. Emily followed up with: "lmao where do you come up with this stuff."

Fab recently opened up about his music-making process and how despite any studio vibe, he's a writer at heart. "Sometimes you catch a vibe of the music," he explained. "Even if you put four, eight bars or something to get the energy started...But I'm a writer, I like thinking my thoughts out and putting them on paper, seeing them. I still think that process is dope. No offense to anybody who doesn't do that...I like that process. You get a real good feeling out of it."