While Fabolous has been boasting about his sweet family affairs with his partner in crime Emily B, his stepdaughter Taina and her boyfriend G Herbo it seems as though there's some drama going on with his sister that's just coming to light.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

We can't say for sure what sparked Vonja to act out but by her recent share to Instagram, it's clear that she isn't interested in reconciling with her brother as she's over being left out by his new family. "We are done in reality and I won’t front for the gram or any other app. Fuck you! John. Go ban all the rest of the people that post up about you, you won’t be able to stop the blogs IDIOT," she wrote, referring to Fab as his born name, John. "Keep fucking with me I will sting you like a mf stranger. We are beyond reconciliation."

She added: "Stop watching me, I give zero fucks about you and Emily and your kiss ass policies!"

The "Into You" rapper has yet to respond to his sister's statement but we can only hope it doesn't blow up to an uncontrollable level.