Reports emerged yesterday that Fabolous and his long-time girlfriend, Emily B broke up. Turns out that was false. Fab took to Instagram today to address rumors, denying that any of it is factual. A photo of the rapper and a "mystery woman" having lunch together in New Jersey at a Mexican spot which was presumed to be a new thing. However, Fab made it clear that these were all baseless claims.

"TMZ posted a lunch meeting I had wit a Female Teacher & said I was on a date & added a bogus story that I cut off or split from Emily. This is defamation of character," he wrote. "I'm going to reach out to my lawyers to take action!!! This is Baseless & affecting my likeness, my character & MY FAMILY."

He continued, "These blogs are making fake stories & breaking up families. Complicating people’s lives for a story!! For some clicks.

@tmztv_ ran a baseless story with no confirmations from me or @emilyb_ I LOVE EMILY B."

Fab's relationship with Emily B has been under a microscope in the past year or after a domestic abuse incident that occurred last year. Fab and Emily B ended up mending their relationship but he still was facing charges. He copped a plea deal which resulted in a lighter sentence. If he successfully completes a domestic violence program, the rapper will have the assault charges scrubbed from his record.