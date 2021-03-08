Fabolous was roasted on Twitter, Saturday night, after air-balling two straight three-point shots to win $20,000 for charity during NBA All-Star Weekend. Fab was joined by Bobby Shmurda to represent Brooklyn during the event.

Speaking with Bleacher Report's Taylor Brooks, Fab boasted about his ball-playing abilities saying, “I could play. I grew up in Brooklyn, so you had to play hard out there either way."



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Fab was immediately put to the test and asked to shoot a 3-pointer with $20,000 going to the United Negro College Fund on the line. After air-balling two straight attempts, the money was still gifted to the charity.

Bobby Shmurda chipped in by adding an extra $20,000.

Shmurda's All-Star Weekend appearance comes just weeks after his long-awaited release from prison.

"Thank you for riding this six-year sentence out with me," he wrote on Instagram after getting out. "I love you all and look forward to seeing you soon. Sincerely, Bod boy Bobby."

Ahead of the All-Star Game, Shmurda was seen partying in Atlanta with Gucci Mane, something the NBA reportedly tried to crack down on in an effort to follow health and safety guidelines for the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out Fab's air-balls below.

