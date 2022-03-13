After being clowned for his recent OOTD by his friend, Fabolous was left speechless. Earlier this weekend, the 44-year-old showed off a fit that he thought had him looking super fly on his Instagram Story, although the caption revealed that one of his pals didn't hesitate to set him straight upon seeing it.

"One of my friends cooked me and said I was dressed like a baddie," he wrote, showing off his black and white outfit, consisting of a few standout pieces from Chanel. On his head, the rapper wore a beanie, and the rest of his look consisted of slim black pants, a Chanel shirt, a white puffer jacket, and a clean pair of double C-embossed sneakers.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

On the next slide, the Brooklyn-born hitmaker wrote, "I usually have some good comebacks when it comes to snapping with my friends, but when he said Chanel is for baddies, not bros I was stuck."

After being uploaded to The Shade Room's IG page, it seems as though the majority of people agree with Fabolous' truthful brother. "Yeah Chanel give sassy, double C," one user wrote. Others added, "Material Gwurlllll," and "His friend didn't lie."





In other news, just a few weeks ago, Fab connected with Steelo Brim and Arin Ray on the former's debut rap track, "Uncle Elroy" – stream that here, and let us know what your thoughts on Fabolous' trendy Chanel kicks are in the comment section.