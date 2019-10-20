Fabolous was flamed to bits recently after posing a simple question on Twitter. The rapper hopped on social media to ask his 4.1 million followers a question about healthy relationships. The question went as follows: "Asking for a friend...how many times do you argue a day in a relationship...lol. Is once a day healthy?" Now, usually, this kind of questioning is not necessarily harmful, but Twitter users did find the question ironic as it came from Fabolous. After all, it was not that long ago that a grand jury in New Jersey indicted Fabolous on four felony charges including one count of domestic violence with significant bodily injury, two counts of threatening and one count of possession of a weapon -- the scissors he brandished in the previously surfaced footage of his altercation with Emily B and her family. Hence, you may understand why many took the question as an opportunity to drag the Hip Hop artist.

"If you knock out my teeth and I’m dumb enough to stay.. we’ll definitely be arguing every day,” was the response one of the many users who came at Fabolous' neck. Once the post made its way to TheShadeRoom, Fabolous even stepped in to say his piece: "Y’all know this was a joke tweet right. Oh ok. Carry on with y’all lives. I’ll do the same. This why u can’t tweet no more & For 12,000 people to even comment like it’s serious is even more of a joke. But can’t lie ShadeRoom knows how to get y’all going. Everything is Love on this side. God Bless y’all." Yikes! That did not go well at all.

