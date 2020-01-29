Fabolous Revisits 2016 "Black Mamba Freestyle" Following Kobe Bryant's Tragic Death

It's been almost three years since Kobe Bryant played his final game in the NBA before officially retiring. Back then, the world celebrated the basketball icon's legendary run in the league, and now Bryant is once again being honored, but this time under more somber circumstances. As you may be well aware, Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore "GiGi" Bryant, and seven of their friends were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday (January 26) morning. News of the accident has shocked the sports world and beyond as people attempt to pay their respects to a friend and an idol.

Back in April 2016, the day after Kobe Bryant took to the court for his final game, rapper Fabolous released a tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers icon titled "Black Mamba Freestyle." In the wake of this tragic news, Fab revisited his song and shared it on his Instagram page. We liked the idea of putting this one back up in light of present circumstances and hope to continue to celebrate the life and achievements of Kobe Bryant.

Quotable Lyrics

Who you know did it like Kob'? 60 to go

That's some cold shit, call it 60 below

I mean, he play like he got ice in his veins

Shoot it in ya face from far, man, that boy gotta be nice at the range

I talked with him twice at the games, once at the Trade it All video

I'd say we had a nice little exchange of words

He said, "You gotta come and spice up the games" say, "Word?"

Kobe giving me advice it's insane, absurd