Say what you will about their sense of direction, but the youth have taken the wheel - especially with regards to trends in hip-hop culture. For a legend like Fabolous, adaptation remains an integral component of longevity. And yet it's hardly a sure thing when worlds collide, especially if the older party happens to hold resentment toward the younger one's inevitably different musicality. Luckily, Fabolous remains one of the game's most versatile, having worked with rappers spanning across all generations.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Citing his tendencies to reach out and collaborate with today's younger artists, Fab explains that he's happy to do so, citing a few added bonuses that come with the process. "Sometimes I talk to my son like who you think I should collab with?" says Fab. "He'll tell me yo man do a song with Trippie Redd! It's their generation, you know what I'm saying? Last Summertime Shootout, Summertime Shootout 2, I did the joint with Lil Uzi. He was excited about that." Fab laughs. "Sometimes I'm doing them for some cool points from my son. I'll catch that now too."

It's not always organic when generations collide, but Fab has managed to make it work time and time again. Most recently, Loso linked up with Roddy Ricch on his Summertime Shootout 3 drop, a collaboration that no doubt secured him a bushel of points. Check out the clip below, which takes place around the fifteen-minute mark.