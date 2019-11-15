mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fabolous Quietly Drops Off "B.O.M.B.S. (Back On My Bullsh*t)" Single

Erika Marie
November 15, 2019 01:26
Fabolous

Fab flies solo on this one.


We're sure that Fabolous's beat to his single "B.O.M.B.S." certainly wasn't intended for Adrienne Houghton. Just a day after The Real host shared with the world that the beat for Fab's 2010 hit "You Be Killin Em" was created by Ryan Leslie for her, Fab returns to the scene with a new track where the Brooklyn rapper delivers straightforward bars.

The rapper quietly released "B.O.M.B.S.," or "Back On My Bullsh*t," on Friday without giving any formal revelations about the track on social media. The single shows Fab holding things down solo without leaning on a feature, and while the rapper has, in the past, created hits with his fellow famous emcees, he reminds the world that he doesn't rely on assistance. Give it a spin and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Ay, now I got a three-peat
Gotta flood the streets 'til they knee deep
Gotta stay woke can't be sleep
All this fly shit don't be cheap
All these bad bitches that we keep 'round
Pockets gotta big deep now

