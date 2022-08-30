The internet was set ablaze last night after a video surfaced, but it now looks as if it wasn't what people initially thought. Amid the ongoing social media drama that erupted on Monday (August 29) evening, new rumors were sparked after a clip showing DaniLeigh and Fabolous cruising in a car together surfaced online. The Shade Room posted the video of the two stars in a vehicle with Fab behind the wheel as they listened to his song, and it didn't take long for puzzled social media users to assume there was something going on between the two.

However, a follow-up video laid the rumors to rest, as it looked like the rapper and singer were handling business.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

The second clip showed the same car parked on the street as a full crew worked on some sort of project. It hasn't been shared if DaniLeigh is making an appearance in a music video or if she and Fab have a music collaboration together, but only time will tell.

Although this interaction was innocent, that didn't stop people from going after both artists. People condemned the pair for sharing a video that suggested they were romantically linked, resulting in a swarm of messages to Emily B, Fab's wife, telling her to leave the rapper.

While people weigh in online, check out the clip below and let us know if you think a collaboration between these two would be a hit.