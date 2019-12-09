This week, Fabolous' Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever effort debuts at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, marking the Brooklyn rapper's seventh total top 10 effort on the coveted chart.

According to Billboard, SS3 earned 44,000 equivalent album units in the week ending December 5th, with 37,000 of those going toward streaming equivalent units, translating to 46.9 million on-demand audio streams. It marks Fab's first top 10 since peaking at No. 10 with his Jadakiss collaborative Friday on Elm Street tape from 2017.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

SS3 is also joined by 2001's Ghetto Fabolous, which peaked at No. 4, 2003's Street Dreams (No. 3), 2004's Real Talk (No. 6), 2007's From Nothin' To Somethin' (No. 2), and 2009's Loso's Way (Soundtrack) which cracked the top spot as the only No. 1 entry of Fabolous' career thus far.

Elsewhere in the top 10 of this week's chart, the holidays are officially kicking in as the Frozen II soundtrack moves up to No. 1 with 80,000 units. Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding trails at No. 2 with 65,000 units earned this past week. Trippie Redd's A Love Letter To You 4 is up next at No. 3 with 54,000 units while Taylor Swift's Lover rises from 6 to No. 4 with 52,000 units sold. Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is another familiar face at No. 5 with 50,000 units this week.

Michael Bublé's Christmas album makes its seasonal return to the top 10 at No. 6 this week with 48,000 units while Penatonix’s The Best of Pentatonix Christmas jumps from No. 18 to No. 8 with 43,000 units. Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas staple album follows the trend at No. 9 this week with 37,000 units sold.

Closing out the set is Summer Walker's Over It, pushing 35,000 units.