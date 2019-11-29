Fabolous Drops Video For "B.O.M.B.S." Off "Summertime Shootout 3"

Classic Loso.

Fabolous just dropped a video for his single "B.O.M.B.S." off of his new mixtape Summertime Shootout 3. The star-studded project has features from Jeremih, Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor, and Chris Brown to name a few. Fab is as clever as always with his wordplay on the track and spits to the beat with his signature style. The Brooklyn rapper is an artist who has held his own since he stepped into the game. His flow is just as consistent as the "Can't Let You Go" days and he has evolved with the new sound of this generation.

The video is a simple concept for the most part with Fab standing in front of shots of New York with different words and flashing lights illuminating the walls behind him throughout the video. It's lit. The camera is focused on Fabolous for majority of the 3-minute clip and ends on his name in flames. The barz are fire so it makes sense that something in this video would be.

Fabolous' outfit is fly as always and his dancers are baddies for real. The Lambo truck also makes a cameo in the music video.

Check out "B.O.M.B.S." above and go bump that Summertime Shootout 3.