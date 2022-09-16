Fabolous Delivers "Easy" Freestyle

Though it's been a hot minute since Fabolous released a new project, it seems like he's getting back to a consistent creative flow. The Brooklyn MC's came through with a handful of guest verses and a few freestyles in recent months, signaling that a new project could be on the way before the year comes to an end.

This week, he slid through with his latest release, "Easy." The rapper takes on glossy, piano-laden production as he flexes his lyrical muscle and punchlines on the record.

The song was also released alongside a visual which includes DaniLeigh as the leading lady and a brief cameo from Fivio Foreign.

Prior to the release of "Easy," Fabolous teamed up with Jim Jones on "Rich Hustle."

Check out Fab's new release below and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Three things, disrespect, I do not condone it

I ain't with the sucka shit and I don't rock with rodents

I been getting Krispy Kreme, no not the doughnuts

You knew what you signed up for, plus you got the bonus