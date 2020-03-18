"You can't have a freestyle series without Fabolous steppin' up and spittin' some bars," said Power 106's Justin Credible. We're having a less-than-festive St. Patrick's Day now that governments have shut down bars and public gatherings. Hoping to keep us entertained, and to continue proving that he's a force to be reckoned with, Fabolous visited the L.A. Leakers and dropped a fire freestyle that would make Brooklyn proud.



Romain Maurice / Stringer / Getty Images

While rocking a red "Nipsey" hat, Fab dropped a few bars over Nas's "Black Republican" beat. "I feel like a rap Republican, red cap like I'm Trumpin' them / Make loyalty cool again, don't ship jump with 'em / Haters wanna see greats fall, Humpty Dumpty 'em," Fabolous raps. "N*ggas bite the hand that feed 'em, I'll chomp wit' 'em / I ain't steppin' on n*ggas toes, I'm stompin' 'em / Asshole I don't like you, I don't bump wit' 'em / Trash hoes don't get recycled, I'm just dumpin' 'em."

The veteran New York emcee continued on for another minute and a half with his flawless freestyle, so you can check that out below and listen to Justin Credible sing the rapper's praises prior to the beat dropping.