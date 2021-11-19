mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fabolous, Dave East, & Snoop Dogg Want To “Make Some Money”

Hayley Hynes
November 19, 2021 10:40
3.5K Views
203
3
Snoop Dogg/SpotifySnoop Dogg/Spotify
Snoop Dogg/Spotify

Make Some Money
Fabolous & Dave East Feat. Snoop Dogg

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
79% (12)
Rate
Audience Rating
6 VERY HOTTTTT
4 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Snoop Dogg linked with an impressive roster of artists for his latest project.


In the world of hip-hop (and the world in general, really) 50-year-old Snoop Dogg is known as something of an icon, and when you listen to his latest project, The Algorithm, you’ll see why. 

The 25-track long release sees the “Bitch Please” hitmaker team up with the likes of Jadakiss, Wiz Khalifa, Mary J. Blige, Benny The Butcher, Fabolous, Dave East, and more. The California native linked up with the last two artists on “Make Some Money,” which is arguably one of the standout tracks on Snoop’s compilation album.

Prior to the release of The Algorithm, Snoop revealed that he wouldn’t be on every song included on the tracklist. Some super fans of the rapper were disappointed, but the medley of unique and talented voices works beautifully and proves that the father of four has some pretty legendary connections within the industry.

Have you listened to “Make Some Money” yet? If yes, don’t hesitate to share your favourite lyrics in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

N*ggas trippin’ off of hoes, n*gga them ain’t even knows you better

Stick to the script, trip, get shifts and dip and just

Yeah, see I was young too, gun too, come through a n*gga had to Make some money

Yeah, I’m willin’ and dealin’ and killin’ Def Jam in the buildin’, we came to make some money, yes sir

Fabolous Dave East Snoop Dogg new song new music joint track Make Some Money Snoop Dogg Presents: The Algorithm
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Fabolous, Dave East, & Snoop Dogg Want To “Make Some Money”
203
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject