There was a time in music history when Suge Knight ruled the industry by force. The Death Row boss was tied to some of the largest Hip Hop acts during his reign, with artists like Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg by his side, but his commanding presence—and reported tendency to use violence to get his way—made Suge both respected and feared.

Spider Loc revisited that time in his life while chatting with Cam Capone News, and he detailed a moment when Fabolous was said to have approached Suge after being disrespected. "When Suge first got out, he was in New York. I wasn't with him, but he on New York—I believe it was Hot 97," said Loc. While at the radio station, he recalled Suge making a public call for new artists: "Street n*ggas, cool thug n*ggas, not no Fabolous-type n*gga."



Robert Mora / Staff / Getty Images

"He made a statement to that effect," Loc said. "Shortly thereafter, we was outside the House of Blues trying to get into the House of Blues with the sheriffs. It was a Def Jam party and they had strict orders not to let Suge in and Suge was trying to push his line to get in, but they had the sheriff's standing right there kinda deep like, 'Alright, try if you want to.'"

As Suge attempted to allegedly argue his way into the exclusive shindig, Fabolous pulled up in a Benz. When the New York emcee saw the Suge, he called him over to his car. When Suge leaned in the window, Loca claimed that "Fabolous got at him, like, 'What's up with that sh*t you was sayin' on the radio?'"

"And based on what Suge said and who I thought Suge was, I was surprised to hear him say, 'Oh, you know it ain't like that, we ain't talkin' 'bout n*ggas like you." Suge and Fab were said to have exchanged numbers and made nice, still, the entire ordeal surprised Spider Loc because of how Fab had no problem approaching Suge, considering the music executive's reputation.

After HipHopWolf shared the clip of this interview on Instagram, Fab jumped in the comments to confirm that the conversation did occur, however, he rejected that it was a "confrontation."

"No cap i ain’t confront him [crying laughing emojis]," wrote the rapper. "We did speak about it tho. But in a man to man convo. & FYI He was at House of Blues in LA wit 50 niggas. it was no confronting SUGE in that era/time [crying laughing emojis]."

Watch Spider Loc detail the story below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE HIP-HOP WOLF® (@thehiphopwolf)



