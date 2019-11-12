Artists are serious about collecting their checks and anyone who thought they were going to mess with Kid Cudi's coins were sadly mistaken. Although rapper Fabolous has been in the rap game for decades, he released his first EP in 2010 when he dropped There Is No Competition 2: The Grieving Music EP. On that project was a song titled "You Be Killin Em" featuring Ryna Leslie, the only single to be released from the album. Amber Rose even made an appearance in the music video and the track would go on to become certified Gold.

However, Kid Cudi wanted to know why he wasn't credited with helping produce the song. During a recent chat with Drink Champs, Fab shared that back in the day, Kid Cudi called him up asking where his money was because he helped Ryan Leslie during production. Fabolous said he didn't know what to tell him other than to hit up Leslie because it wasn't his problem.

"I guess he chased down and found my number and hit me up and was like, 'Yo, I'm 'posed to have credit or money or somethin'.'...You gotta relax Kid Cudi," Fab said while everyone laughed. "You blocked on everything right now. Now you can't even like...now I gotta unfollow you. I don't even know why you callin' me. The song is a hit already. What you talkin' to me for?" The production credits for "You Be Killin Em" are listed as Ryan Leslie and DJ Clue, so hopefully, Cudi was able to get his money right behind the scenes.

Watch Fab share his Kid Cudi story around the 38:00 minute mark below, but there are a few gems in there, so feel free to check out the interview in its entirety.