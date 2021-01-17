Just as Bow Wowwas catching heat for performing at what appears could be a superspreader event, Trey Songz and Fabolous are also facing their fair share of criticism for an apparent scheduled performance. It wasn't enough that the event was packed beyond COVID restrictions. The venue was reportedly filled with more people than capacity allows, prompting a visit from Houston's Fire Marshal's Department.



According to ABC 13, Trey Songz and Fabolous' performance at Club Spire, titled "The Black Affair," was filled with so many people that the exits were blocked. Fire Chief Samuel Pena said that the club was offered the opportunity to re-open for the evening within the guidelines, though the decision was to close down shop for the evening. Additionally, another 200 estimated people were outside of the venue waiting to get in.

"If there was an emergency, a fire or something that would have occurred inside, we would have had a massive loss of life because the means of entry," Pena said. "The exits were blocked."

Mayor Sylvester Turner explained that many clubs are being turned into restaurants in order to run in the midst of the pandemic, adding that he wants to crack down on these places.

"When you look at these pictures, there's no food on the table," Turner said. "That is crazy. I am calling on the state to review their policies."

This isn't the first time Club Spiro has faced criticism. Back in June, their license was suspended for violation after a video surfaced revealing that social distancing measures were being violated.

