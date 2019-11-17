Fabolous & Tory Lanez Team Up For "If You Gotta..."

Tory Lanez remixed half of the best R&B tracks of the early 2000s on Chixtape 5, but "If You Gotta..." featuring Fabolous is a standout. The remix to "Can't Let You Go" gets seasoned with sped up percussions and sprinkles the original chorus into the instrumental. As the nostalgic guitar riffs slap, Tory and Fab lay down bars about a lover that they believe would be better off in their arms.

Fab comes in on the third verse and kills it, proving that he's still as lyrically potent as he was almost two decades ago. "If You Gotta..." features a chorus that is bound to get stuck in your head immediately and I wish they played it one more time before the record cuts off. Still, "If You Gotta..." effortlessly brought me back to 2003 and added a new twist that pays respect to the legacy of Fab.

Quotable Lyrics

They can't leave us alone, they either thieves or they clones

I got VVS stones, they look like TVs that's on

Won't get points off me, nigga, my defense is on

I can play man-to-man and I can even go zone, listen

Full court, I'ma press you if I like you, shawty

Bull shorts on a nigga like I'm Michael Jordan

Hook first time, Little Mo, I might go show 'em

Fuck it, do it for the second time like I'm Tory

