For those of you who watched Love & Hip Hop since its inception, you'll remember the storyline that involved Fabolous and Emily B. Years ago, Emily B introduced herself to the world as Fab's girlfriend and the mother of his children, but many people didn't know she existed in his life. One of the most memorable moments from the reality show is when Juelz Santana's now-wife Kimbella admitted that back in the day, she had a rendevous with Fab while he was dating Emily. Her defense was that she thought the rapper was single, and the single-status revelation was something that former G-Unit singer Olivia told Emily on the show, as well.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

Recently, Fabolous stopped by T.I.'s ExepiTIiously podcast and discussed a myriad of topics, including having a serious relationship in the industry. "Family life wasn't at the forefront of your career or who you was at all as an artist," Fab said. "You was even 'posed to be projected as a single man for the public." T.I. agreed and added, "I remember when Atlantic didn't really want people to know that I had a girl. They were trying to keep me from [saying anything]."

Fabolous interrupted by giving a few examples. No one knew that "DMX was married or Ja Rule was married or f*ckin'... You never knew them sh*ts until this era. Married for 10 years or had a girl from high school. That wasn't the thing then." The Brooklyn emcee said he believes the implementation of those rules was "wrong."

"Those key figures, if we would have seen them have a family, we would have known that that was cool." Check out the clip of Fabolous and T.I. chopping it up about men in hip hop and the perception of family life in the rap game below.