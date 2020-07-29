mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fabolous & Jay-Z Connected On "Money Goes, Honey Stays"

Mitch Findlay
July 29, 2020 12:03
365 Views
30
4
2020 Island Def Jam 2020 Island Def Jam
2020 Island Def Jam

Money Goes, Honey Stays
Fabolous

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
very hottttt
83% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Eleven years ago, Fabolous linked with Jay-Z on the "Loso's Way" single "Money Goes, Honey Stays."


For a versatile hip-hop artist, it can be difficult to highlight all sides of one's artistry in one cohesive package. For Fabolous, who spent the better part of his career balancing hard-hitting punchline acumen with intimate reflections on the romantic lifestyle, studio albums tended to be the perfect middle ground. Of course, those who preferred one side over the other tended to view Fab's versatility as a detriment at times, but it can easily be argued that it helped him endure for as long as he has. 

And that's a long time indeed. Yesterday marked the eleven-year anniversary of his fifth studio album Loso's Way, a platinum effort that featured contributions from Lil Wayne, Alchemist, The-Dream, and Jay-Z, who held it down on the popular single "Money Goes, Honey Stays." Though the Jigga Man didn't provide a verse, his presence alone serves as validation of sorts -- not that Fab needs it, as he's been more than capable of hanging with elite lyricists for years. For those who remember this one dropping back in 2009, be sure to revisit it now, and sound off in the comment section with your thoughts.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

White Benz, light tint
Riding like, "What the fuck is an indictment?"
Spent ten thous for excitement
That's how the day goes, that's how the nights went

Fabolous
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  0
  4
  365
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Fabolous Loso's Way
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Fabolous & Jay-Z Connected On "Money Goes, Honey Stays"
30
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject