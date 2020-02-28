Fabolous and Emily B are raising a pair of extremely fresh young kings. After pulling out the all-white-everything fur coat steez for Christmas a few months ago, the family of four hit us with another fashionable moment that proves they definitely know how to match each other's fly.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

It's easy to see where 4-year-old Jonas Jackson and 12-year-old Johan Jackson get their tastes from just by looking at how their parents pulled up to the Aliette fashion show for NYFW a few weeks ago (seen above). This time around they were hitting up the RPM Steak restaurant in Chicago for what looked like Johan's birthday dinner, which according to additional social media pics was attended by J. Cole, G Herbo and "Uncle Chuck" himself Allen Iverson amongst others. The furs were courtesy of Italian-made clothing brand GCDS, which stands for "God Can't Destroy Streetwear." Overall, we just appreciate the drip being something that runs through their entire bloodline. Much respect to the entire squad!

Peep the family photo below, in addition to a few more of Fabolous and his fresh and fly foursome enjoying Johan's birthday dinner in The Chi: