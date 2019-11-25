Fabolous and Emily B have been couple goals for a longtime. They were rumored to have broken up earlier this year, but they have been gushing over each other since and proving that their relationship is as strong as ever. Fab pops up in the comments section of Emily's IG posts to shower her in compliments, like when he called her "the baddest of the bad." The Brooklyn rapper has even insinuated that he's hoping to have kids with her (specifically a daughter). Fab and Emily's love for each other has served as inspiration for Emily's daughter, Taina Williams, and her boyfriend, G Herbo. Fab has said that he plays the role of an "OG" for Herbo by helping him navigate the trying waters of romance.

Fabolous and Emily B just gave us another reason to aim for what they have. Yesterday (Nov. 24), Fab posted an IG gallery of photos of him and his boo in Havana, Cuba. They really captured a picturesque moment, as they sit in a pink vintage convertible with the sun setting on the water behind them. The gallery's caption references the newly-released film written by Lena Waithe (which also has an excellent soundtrack). "Queen & Slim made it to Cuba", Fab wrote along with the hashtags #FabanaCuba and #BirthdayTrip. Someone was so dazzled by the couple's mean mugging that they played on the meme of the moment with the comment, "Imma tell my kids this was Bonnie & Clyde."

Fabolous' 42nd birthday celebrations will be capped off with the release of his project, Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever, on Friday (Nov. 22).