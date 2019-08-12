A few weeks back, Fabolous and Emily B were seemingly on the rocks when it came to their relationship. Things started when Fab was spotted at lunch with a mystery woman, sparking the reports of a possible break up. The "Into You" rapper clapped back at the rumours when he threatened to sue TMZ for even suggesting such a thing. Still, the status of Fab and Emily's relationship was something that wasn't known and Emily's statement shared to Instagram had people thinking that it was really over.



Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

"This often offends people when I say this, but I don’t care. My mental health is priority over any friendship or relationship. I’ll lose anyone and anything before I lost my mind," she wrote. “This has been my mood all year!”

Now just a couple days after 50 Cent urged Emily to keep Fab at home and stop him from attending his pool party, it looks like the couple have mended things in their relationship since their "date night" this past weekend. As per a recent share to Fab's feed, it's evident the duo enjoyed some strippers together and were all smiles for the duration of the evening.

While Emily didn't share any of the events to her Instagram, we can only assume that things are back on track for the couple.